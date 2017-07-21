July 21, 2017: 5:00 AM EST
Where does Trump go from here? Kevin Madden and Paul Begala weigh in
Recent Episodes
July 20, 2017
The remarkable New York Times interview of Donald Trump, on the Daily DC
July 19, 2017
The aftermath of the health care failure, on the Daily DC
July 18, 2017
The killing of 'repeal and replace,' on the Daily DC
July 17, 2017
Behind Donald Trump's record low approval numbers, on the Daily DC
July 14, 2017
Biographer Michael D'Antonio on President Donald Trump as a father
July 13, 2017
President Trump coming to his son's defense in Paris, on the Daily DC
July 12, 2017
The psychology of the bunker, on the Daily DC
July 10, 2017
The White House blind spot on Russia, on the Daily DC
July 07, 2017
Jeff Zeleny breaks down the Trump-Putin meeting in Germany, on the Daily DC
July 06, 2017
Trump still won't directly acknowledge Russian interference in the US election, on the Daily DC
July 05, 2017
Chris Christie's precipitous decline, on the Daily DC
July 04, 2017
Alexandra Pelosi finds common ground with the 'The Words That Built America,' on the Daily DC
